South Carolina police officers rescue ducklings from drain, reunite them with momma duck

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) – To protect and serve … even when it comes to little ducklings.
Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department on Tuesday rescued a couple of baby ducks who were trapped in a drain and shared photos and a video on the department’s Facebook page.
Animal Control Officer Hoffman and Officer Sanford went to work and rescued the sweet ducks and reunited them with their mom.
