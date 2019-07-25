Chili Dogs Are The Best!

The last Thursday in July is National Chili Dog Day according to NationalToday.com! Where is your favorite chili dog found and who makes it best?!?

Making decisions is difficult. Alas, making decisions about what mouthwatering cuisine to satiate your appetite during the sweltering summer months can also be difficult. Do you want chili? Do you want hot dogs? Sometimes life doesn’t have to be so complicated. Sometimes you can have it all. Enter, like a shining beacon from the sky, the Chili Dog.

On National Chili Dog Day, we the people celebrate a food that doesn’t make us choose. We celebrate a food that chooses us. We celebrate the chili dog.