CHARLESTON, WV (CBS) – It’s National Puppy Day! Take a break and post a picture of your pup.
Also, here is a look at the top 10 puppy names for 2020, according to Trupanion.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Online posts falsely claim census response will lead to cash
- OH Gov. DeWine orders state government hiring freeze; defines stay-at-home order in effect tonight
- Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: Over 1.5 billion globally asked to stay home
- National Puppy Day
- Tito’s Handmade… hand sanitizer?
- N95 masks stolen from Wheeling Hospital
- Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 442 cases reported, 6 deaths
- WV Gov. issues Stay-at-Home order; declares Wednesday day of state prayer
- Monongalia County nursing home resident tests positive for coronavirus
- Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison