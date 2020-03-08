Officers surprise 1-year-old for birthday

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (CBS) – During a random audit of police body cam videos, a supervisor found a Jan. 10th interaction between Sgt. Nick Boney, Ofc. Jimmy Wilson and a woman whose daughter had just turned 1.
The woman was holding a bouquet of balloons trying to get home to her family on a cold night.
