SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – It’s not a normal week of protecting the roadways and enforcing the law. These Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are switching gears to protecting hungry children.
At South Point Elementary School children were able to see the softer side of the OHSP. Troopers are aiding the South Point school district this week by distributing bagged lunches to area children.
The children not only receive a free lunch but they also get to interact with their teachers and the troopers, a right they have been missing for several weeks. The coronavirus pandemic has forced students to participate in online education at home.
South Point Schools Superintendent, Mark Christian says that being able to provide these free lunches is a gift for everyone involved.
It’s awesome to see them out and the kids like to see them out. The kids enjoy it and we enjoy it, so it works out well for everybody.Mark Christian
The distribution process allows families to visit the school on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and still receive enough food for the entire week, including weekends.
Students will receive both hot and cold lunches, a total of two days worth of meals. A hot lunch would consist of either a McRib sandwich or a chicken sandwich. A cold lunch would contain either a turkey sandwich or a ham/ham and cheese sandwich. Each meal will include other snack items including chips, raisins, and other small snack items.
Parents can drive up to the school, tell the staff how many lunches they need, and receive two days’ worth of meals.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- James Corden “Homefest” tonight on CBS
- New River Gorge National River announces temporary closure of campgrounds and restrooms
- Ohio troopers lend helping hand with school lunches
- Virginia community celebrates WWII veteran
- Michigan State University 3D-prints face shields in response to COVID-19 crisis
- Healthcare workers fly to NY to help during coronavirus pandemic
- West Virginians praised for keeping COVID-19 rates low
- Valley Health Systems opens new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site
- Gov. Beshear issues order for Kentuckians to avoid out of state travel; 480 cases, 2 new deaths
- Mountain State up to 145 confirmed COVID-19 cases