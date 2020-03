PITTSBURGH, PA (WOWK) – Paul Iozzo celebrated his 106th birthday this week with friends and family at his senior living center in the North Hills area of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Iozzo was born on March 4th, 1914 in Maierato, Italy. According to his granddaughter, Natalie Iozzo, the 106-year-old enjoys playing his harmonica and telling old gambling stories.