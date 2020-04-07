ProjectFeedTheFam helps to show appreciation for truckers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (CNN) – While travel advisories order people to stay home, truck drivers are still getting essential items to stores across the country.

A group in Indiana want to make sure drivers know they’re thankful.

Along State Road 32 in Crawfordsville, a sign to show appreciation got the attention of hundreds of truck drivers passing through town in hopes some would stop for a quick bite.

That’s the message restaurant owner Isaac Weliver wants all drivers to know their work is not going unnoticed during the pandemic.

“Without them, our society comes to a grinding halt,” he says. “All of us got to see what it was like for Walmart to be empty for a little while, imagine if it stayed that way.”

Weliver, along with other local businesses joined together to #ProjectFeedTheFam.

“What we don’t realize is that it seems like magic that there’s always food on our shelves, but this is how it gets there,” Weliver says.

With social distancing and hand washing a top priority, Weliver brought his expertise from the kitchen – to the truck stop

“We did get a chance to ask them about their experience and it’s been hard continuing to move things,” he says.

“It’s a gesture of appreciation that Weliver wants to give to not only truck drivers but anyone who is willing to step up during this difficult time,” Melissa Crash says.

“By the end of the night, we’ll be over 500,” Weliver says.

That’s 500 people. So far, he has also fed local families, fire fighters, officers and health care workers

“Without them, in three days our country shuts down,” Marc Robinson says.

Former truck driver, Marc Robinson is helping lend a hand as he’s in contact with truckers who are feeling the pressure.

“What he is finding is troubles finding a place to stop to shower, a place to stop to use the restroom, a place to stop and get a burger – that’s the problems they are telling me,” Robinson says.

Stepping up to the plate during an uncertain time to offer a meal and a thank you.

“As long as we can keep ourselves strong and realize we’re in this together we’re going to be alright,” Weliver says