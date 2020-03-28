Puppies go on field trip to Georgia Aquarium

GEORGIA (CBS) – These puppies had the Georgia Aquarium all to themselves Thursday because it’s closed to human guests during the coronavirus pandemic.

Odie and Carmel are from the Atlanta Humane Society. Here’s a look at the pair exploring the exhibits.

