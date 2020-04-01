‘Quarantine & Prom’: Dad asks daughter out to senior prom

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WOWK) – A high student in Tuscaloosa, Alabama felt that she would be missing out on her senior prom, so that’s when her parents decided to step in.
Her parents stepped in and created signs, party banners, dinner and more to give this high school senior a night she will never forget.
