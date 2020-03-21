Siblings find a way to visit mom

WESTON, WI (CNN) – Mother Nature can’t stop one set of siblings from visiting their mother.

Rennes Health and Reham in Weston, like most assisted living facilities around the country, are not allowing visitors inside for the safety of the people living there and the staff … encouraging Sarah Helmer and Mark Michlig to get creative with their visits with their mother Carol.

“Going to her window with a sign that just said – good morning or – I love you – or hi Mom – was a surprise for her to begin with,” Michlig says.

“Yeah, she loves it,” Helmer says. “I mean the first time we went there she cried because we didn’t tell her. But we went up there and knocked on the window and she loved the signs and she was crying and she just loved it- talking on the phone. So we talked on the phone for a few minutes.”

Not only do the visits provide some happiness for their mother, but for the staff working at the facility.

“It’s definitely meant a lot to our residents and our staff,” Katie McMahon says. “Anything positive right now is just really nice to see.”

A simple gesture, all to say “Hi Mom, I love you.”

“We’re just adults being children – and this is a way of expressing our love for my mother and all the residents that are here – hopefully, they get some attention, too,” Michlig says.

