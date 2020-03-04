Students observe Super Tuesday by voting for town’s pet mayor

FAIR HAVEN, VT (CNN) – There’s a first time for everything and in the town of Fair Haven, first-time voters are casting their ballots for many first-time candidates.

“Because she’s so cute.”

“Because they are so cute.”

Many of the 18 mayoral candidates are making their final campaign stop at the polling place, hoping to win over some undecided voters.

“He’s feeling great. He got to greet all of the kids coming to vote so it was his day.”

“Well I think she’s hungry. She’s been nibbling on the bit. It’s a different sort of day for her. But quite exciting I imagine.”

“Everybody loves dogs. But there’s even a greater population that loves police K-9’s.”

“I voted for K-9 Sammy because he’s cute.”

“He’s just adorable.”

“She’s cute and she likes to walk on leashes.”

Whether they run, walk, hop or gallop … like Campy the horse …

“He’s just like kind of the center of attention at the barn.”

All the candidates are raising money to replace the school’s 30-year-old playground.

“The slide has a big hole in it, and it’s just going down.”

These students are learning that electing a lovable leader can help turn things around.

“People would have leadership and kind of like, be part of the town.”

It’s a first they’ll never forget.

The students will be counting ballots Wednesday.

The winner of the election will be sworn in next week.