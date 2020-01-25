Surprise truck convoy for child with cancer

GREEN BAY, WI (CNN) – A truck showed up to take a 9-year-old boy around for a joy ride; one truck quickly turned into 50.

Friday was the first day Becky Retzlaff met Miguel, but her son is friends with him.

Retzlaff’s son came home from school one day and told her about Miguel’s grim prognosis. Retzlaff wanted to do something just put a smile on Miguel’s face.

“This poor little boy,” said Retzlaff. “He doesn’t have much time…”

Miguel was diagnosed at 8-years-old with a rare and terminal form of cancer called Rhabdomyosarcoma.

“We can’t do a lot,” said Retzlaff. “But we own trucks, so I was like, why not give him a ride in a semi? And it all just kinda blew up!”

Stickers were handed out to the truckers after the convoy ended, so they can always remember Miguel.