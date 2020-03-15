Texas county hosts Commemorative K-9 Ceremony

CAMERON COUNTY, TEXAS (KVEO) – For the first time in the department’s history, the District Attorney’s office, together with local, state and federal law enforcement teams joined forces to celebrate K-9 Veteran’s Day.

Eleven agencies received a certificate of appreciation for their hard work in fighting crime.

“Nobody had ever done this before,” Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz says. “These are officers that do a lot of hard work. Because of the work that they do, hundreds of pounds of marijuana, cocaine, other drugs, money laundering, smuggling, trafficking, they keep our community safe.”

The event was also the official pinning ceremony for Cameron County’s own “Inspector Deni,” where he received a new badge.

