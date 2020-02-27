‘The Office’ star Brian Baumgartner makes his famous chili on ‘National Chili Day’

ELMIRE, NY (WETM) – Have you ever wanted to try Kevin Malone’s famous chill?
Fans of “The Office” typically celebrate National Chili Day on Feb. 27 with the classic cold open when Kevin hypes up his famous chili, the thing he probably does best, but drops the entire pot.
Actor Briand Baumgartner is now staring in a Bush’s Baked Bean’s commercial making “Brian’s Famous Chili,” and Brian’s chili meets a fate similar to Kevin’s.
From all of me to all of you, Happy National Chili Day!
