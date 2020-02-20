Video of Arkansas boy and his rescue pup goes viral

CENTERTON, AR (KNWA) — An Arkansas boy and his dog are melting hearts and capturing the attention of millions of people.

Over 16 million people have watched a video of Marcelo Brookhouser, 4, on Facebook.

It tells the story of how Marcelo, of Centerton, used to be afraid of dogs, until he met his senior pup named Mini.

Marcello was adopted from Africa in 2018 and the two have been inseparable since.

Marcello’s mother, Holly Brookhouser, didn’t expect the video to take off.

“I’ve gotten a lot of messages. People have been very receptive to the fact that he’s adopted and they love seeing him with Mini. They will ask how he will be with big dogs now. They just want to know so much more now,” she said.

Holly Brookhouser says she’s using this video and her social media to be a voice for local rescue pets.

