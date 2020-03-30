Virginia community celebrates WWII veteran

RICHMOND, VA (CNN) – The coronavirus didn’t prevent one Virginia neighborhood from honoring a World War II veteran.

Norbert Kopecko had his 101st birthday on Sunday.

Kopecko was in the active-duty Air Corps and then with the Virginia National Guard following the second world war.

A crowd gathered near his house in Richmond … But stayed at a safe distance.

“I think it’s just unusual to have the neighbors come out and celebrate the birthday of an old geezer like me. It’s just amazing, and I’ve got the most wonderful neighbors in the world,” Kopecko says.

After retiring as a colonel, Kopecko became an accountant.

He and his late wife had four children.

