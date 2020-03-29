Virginia kids make cards for retirement homes

ASHBURN, VA (CNN) – A virtual campaign is helping bring smiles to elderly people stuck inside amid the coronavirus.

The grind that comes with self-isolation brought two sets of sisters in Ashburn to a familiar place.

“Yeah, I’ve just been drawing little hearts and happy faces and flowers and suns and stuff.”

But the Huggins girls and Hendrix sisters aren’t creating out of boredom.

“We’re kind of quarantined in here but they are quarantined all alone and they don’t have their family around to make them happy.”

These children are among the first to participate in every letter is a virtual hug.

“The success of the virtual campaign has been amazing. We have gotten so many letters just in the past couple days.”

Tribute Assisted Living has multiple for seniors. This is their Loudoun County, Virginia community.

And that’s Jan Hamilton, among the first recipients of a project connecting young with old.

“I think this is definitely lifting their spirits, knowing that people are thinking about them.”

Senior living facilities are in lockdown mode to protect our most vulnerable from coronavirus.

“They can’t have any visitors right now so we are making them all cards so they are happy.”

“I’m writing your smile is like sunshine.”

Hayden’s letters ended up going to Mrs. Hamilton.

“Your smile is like sunshine with the eyelashes. You can tell it’s done by a sweet little girl.”

Her loving children haven’t been able to visit for weeks.

“Some people get depressed. If the sun is shining it’s better.”

“Hi, Mr. Gordon. I brought you some virtual hugs.”

Andrew Gordon recently suffered a stroke and wants nothing more than to breathe in every bit of life.

“I’m craving for fresh air.”

His favorite card, written by Emily, was simple and perfect.

“I just wrote you are not alone.”

“You are not alone. This means that children out there although young they realize how important other people are. To say this is powerful.”

Even though Mr. Gordon and Mrs. Hamilton can’t be with the ones they love, there are children they don’t even know carrying them through.

“I know that they must be feeling alone. I just wanted to write them that there are people out there who still care about them.”

