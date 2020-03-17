Woman shares engagement with grandfather through window

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (CNN) – The coronavirus is no match for a granddaughter’s love.

Carly Boyd had to show off her engagement ring through her grandfather’s window this weekend.

Like most nursing homes, the Premier Living and Rehab Center in Lake Waccamaw, North Carolina is closed to visitors.

The staff has been working hard to keep its residents connected as best they can under the circumstances.

Carly totally understands the public health challenge–she’s studying to be a nurse.

She and her fiancee Trevor Sellers are hoping the outbreak is over in a few weeks so everyone can attend the wedding.

