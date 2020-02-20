Closings & Delays
WOWK celebrates National Love Your Pets Day

Good News
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We’re celebrating National Love Your Pets Day at WOWK 13 News by sharing our favorite photos of some of our own furry family members!

Meet our pets:

  • Aisa
  • Aladdin
  • Annie and Tacym
  • Buster
  • Coco
  • Coco with Alexandra Curtis, daughter of 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis
  • Cordelia
  • The Cows
  • Dash
  • Demeetri
  • Diesel with 13 News Reporter Hannah Goetz
  • Goliath
  • Hartley
  • Indy
  • Kiki
  • Lily
  • Liza
  • Luke and Gaston
  • Mia
  • Mookie and Pearl with 13 News Reporter Lily Bradley
  • Murphy
  • Pebbles
  • Pumpkin
  • Ron
  • Snowflake
  • Sophie
  • Teddi
  • Teddy with 13 News Producer Ana Batista

