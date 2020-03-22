Zoo needs your help naming adorable baby rhino

DENVER (CNN) – The Denver Zoo is asking for the public’s help naming its new baby rhino!

The greater one-horned rhino was born a week ago to mom Tensing … But she still doesn’t have a name.

The zoo has narrowed it down to three choices but wants the public to jump in and vote for the best one.

The choices are Talli, meaning “youthful” or “young” in Hindu and Tamil traditions.

Joona, which translates to “treasure” or “joyful in nature” in Nepalese culture.

And finally Pemba — after Pemba Doma Sherpa the first Nepalese female mountaineer to climb Everest’s north face.

If you want to be a part of this contest the zoo is asking for a donation.

You can go to their website at denverzoo.org to cast your vote!

