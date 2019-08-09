Good Samaritan honored, credited with saving infant’s life

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANAWHA COUNTY, W. Va (WOWK) – A Kanawha County woman was honored Thursday for saving the life of an infant left in a hot car last month.

At Thursday night’s Kanawha County Commission Meeting, county commissioners honored Betty Foster and South Charleston first responders who acted quickly to save the life of an infant in the backseat of the car.

It happened late last month in the parking-lot of the Southridge Walmart. Foster, who is hard of hearing, says that “by the Grace of God” she heard a baby crying in the back of a parked car.

Foster quickly called 9-1-1 and South Charleston Emergency Officials were on scene in less than 3 minutes and ultimately saved that baby’s life.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Raise Up Your Voice

More Raise Up Your Voice

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events