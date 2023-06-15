(WOWK) — Storms and showers are expected to clear out of the region by late Friday afternoon meaning conditions should improve for all of the area fairs and festivals which are picking up in number each weekend.

In Charleston, it’s WOWK-TV 13 News night at Live on the Levee with Rasta Rafiki as the main act. The weather should improve all evening for the free concert at Haddad Riverfront Park.

Forecast for Live on the Levee 6-16-23

Also going on Friday night and Saturday is the Yak Fest in St. Albans. The concert Friday night looks great and the weather for the Tour De Coal on the Coal River Saturday looks fantastic!

Yak Fest forecast for St. Albans, WV June 16-17

Temperature trends are getting back to normal and even above by Sunday.

Temperature trends

The biggest thing to remember weather wise this weekend is to take good sunscreen with you so you don’t get a sun burn!