Good weekend to possibly see a meteor shower

(WOWK) – A warm set of days with relatively mild nights for this time of November combined with an annual arrival of comet dust will give star-gazers a chance to see a meteor shower until about November 12. The Taurid meteor showers get their name from the constellation called Taurus, and can be seen this time of year.

Info on the Taurid Meteor Showers

Although the rate of 5 to 10 meteors is actually fairly slow and a small number compared to other meteor showers, the Taurids are known for burning brightly as they strike the Earth’s atmosphere and burn up and for also moving a little slower across a viewer’s field of vision compared to other meteors.

Courtesy: NASA Marshall Space Flight Center MSFC Meteoroid Environment Office All Sky Camera

The forecast for the weekend calls for clear skies at night and temperatures in the 40s. Those are great conditions for seeing meteors.

The best advice is to let your eyes adjust, looking up and away from city lights after midnight. According to NASA the Taurid meteor actually reach about 42 miles above the Earth before burning up, making them strikingly visual if you’re lucky enough to be looking up at the right time.