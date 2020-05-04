Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley establishes no-touch donation system

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If you have spent your time at home doing some spring cleaning you can now safely leave your donations at Goodwill without coming in contact with others.

“I just was getting the grandkids some new car seats and I thought that I would just donate the old car seats,” said LeaAnn Smith, as she dropped off a donation at the Charleston, WV donation center.

Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley has now re-opened a dozen donation centers throughout the state using a no-touch system. Customers sort the items on their own and place them in the appropriate bin.

“Our employees will not be touching the cardboard. They’ll have gloves on and face masks and they’ll be using pallet jacks to lift and move it inside so they will not be touching any of it,” explained Kathy McKinley, Director of Community Relations for Goodwill KV. The donated items are left to sit inside for at least three days before they are handled by employees. Goodwill is following CDC guidance for how to handle the items after that.

The no-touch donation centers are available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Donors should separate donations into textiles or clothing and housewares.

