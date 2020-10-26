Goodwill offering affordable Halloween costumes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Halloween costumes can sometimes be pricey depending on what character people want to be.

One store in Charleston is giving people the option to have the perfect costume for almost little to nothing, while at the same time help out the community.

Down the aisles of Goodwill are hundreds of potential costumes people could mix and match.



This year, many people are turning to more affordable options since they’ve been out of work due to COVID-19.



“You can do that at a fraction of the cost than you can do in other places in a place you feel safe to shop. It’s also helping your community build employment, education, and training as a mission,” Kathy Mckinley, Director of Goodwill Community Relations said. “People find something uniquely their own and have a good time with it.”



Mckinley says she’s surprised more people haven’t donated more face coverings to accessorize outfits since full-face masks are being discouraged this year.



“I expected there to be more fun masking. Use your mask as part of your costume. I would say there’s going to be a big push toward first responders or being an everyday hero,” Mckinley said.

Customers can get steal deals on name-brand items while also getting a bang for their buck.



“The nice thing about shopping our stores is you can come in and buy a couple of pieces you can use for an outfit later and then turn it into a costume,” Mckinley said.

