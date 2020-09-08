Goodwill offers assistance for job seekers

Good News with 13

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Many people are struggling with unemployment because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley’s Prosperity Center is working on creative ways to help get people back to work.

They are in the process of offering training online so that people can continue learning. They’ll teach hospitality, customer service and basic job skills. There will also be courses that help people build resume’s, cover letters, and learn how to stand out in the job search.

“It is one of those things that people who never thought they’d be looking for a job are going to find themselves looking for one,” explained Kathy McKinley. “They’ll need new skill sets.”

Job seekers who haven’t looked for work in a while may also need access to computers and internet. That is offered at the Prosperity Center also. You can also bring your own device to connect to the internet and apply for jobs as long as you follow the posted guidelines. To schedule an appointment call 304-346-0811.

