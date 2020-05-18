Goodwill stores in the Kanawha Valley set to re-open this week

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) It has been weeks since people have been able to shop at their neighborhood Goodwill stores. But later this week the doors will re-open.

“Basically since we closed for the last few weeks we have just been preparing to re-open and really get things going again,” said Kassie Lilly, Director of Donated Goods Retail at Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley. It has been a while since shoppers could browse the racks at the store. But the doors will be open again starting Thursday May 21.

“We are just looking forward to bringing back all of our employees who are ready to see their regular customer family,” explained Kathy McKinley, Director of Community Relations.

The ream has been working to put in safety measures. They are placing arrows on the floor to control the flow of people. They’ve put up shields around the registers and stocked up on personal protective equipment for employees.

“They’ve cleaned the floors. They’ve cleaned every hard surface,” McKinley said.

Customers will see some changes. The fitting rooms will be closed.

“We are going to allow a 14 day exchange policy with a receipt for clothing only to help our customers find the right fit,” Lilly said. The clothes will have to have the tag on them when they are returned. There will also be a limit on how many people can be in the store at a time.

“We looked at the square footage of our store and determined really no more than 25 people should be shopping at a time to allow for space between the shopper and other customers,” McKinley said. “However we realize that may be difficult to maintain so we are going to work with having a greeter at the door.”

She is hoping those changes will give people a chance to look for deals and stay safe.

The doors are set to open at 9 a.m. Thursday at all 12 Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley retail locations.