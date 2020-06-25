Gov. Abbott: Texas reopening plans paused

AUSTIN, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced the State of Texas will pause any further phases to open Texas as the state responds to the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Abbott made the announcement Thursday, June 25, 2020. Businesses are permitted to open under the previous phases can continue to operate at the designated occupancy levels and under the minimum standard health protocols provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Texas is currently in the third phase of a multi-phased plan to reopen Texas.

Read the full release from Gov. Abbott below:

