Gov. Beshear addresses Kentucky on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is addressing Kentucky with more details regarding the state’s plans to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Yesterday Beshear said the state had a total of 248 positive cases of COVID-19.
He asks Kentuckians to continue to follow social distancing guidelines to prevent those who work with the most vulnerable from contracting the virus.
Earlier this week, Beshear said the next two to three weeks will be critical in stopping the spread of the coronavirus.
Beshear is also asking city, local and park authorities to work to prevent gatherings in public areas that remain open.
