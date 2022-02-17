FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Today, Gov. Andy Beshear said the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the University of Kentucky (UK) are administering Narcan in 16 counties. Narcan is the brand name for the medicine naloxone, which helps reduce overdose deaths.

A report from the Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) shows over 1,964 Kentuckians died of drug overdoses in 2020. This is a 49% increase since 2019.

“I have witnessed firsthand how Narcan can save the life of someone who has overdosed, and my administration remains committed to providing this life-saving medicine,” said Gov. Beshear. “Today’s announcement is one more step we are taking to fight the drug epidemic that has taken far too many Kentuckians.”

In 2019, Kentucky was selected as one of four states in the HEALing Communities Study. The study focuses on preventing and treating opioid addiction and aims to expand Narcan access and stop overdose deaths.

The study gives free Narcan to people under supervision, or their family and friends, who live in or report to Probation and Parole offices in the following counties:

Boyd

Boyle

Clark

Fayette

Floyd

Franklin

Kenton

Madison.

Currently, the study has distributed over 500 Narcan doses, and eight counties will be added in summer.

Gov. Beshear has prioritized fighting the Kentucky drug epidemic. Throughout 2021, Gov. Beshear announced over $69 million in total grant funding to help recovery and fight addiction.

To receive a free dose of Narcan, click here.

Those interested in getting Narcan must watch a nine-minute training video, answer a few brief questions and submit a mailing address. Participation is confidential, and personal information is not shared.

The ODCP also assists Kentuckians with locating a Narcan dispenser and provides the medicine to law enforcement in all 120 counties.

“Kentucky cannot continue to lose our citizens to overdoses, which not only causes thousands of families heartbreak but brings devastation to our communities,” said ODCP Executive Director Van Ingram. “There is no simple answer to how we combat this public health crisis, but we must treat addiction as a medical issue, not just a criminal issue.”