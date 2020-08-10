Beshear recommends postponing in-person classes; bars and restaurants to reopen

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced today his recommendation that schools delay holding in-person classes until Sept. 28.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman says the decision for the schools to begin digitally came from a desire to, “give our schools a time to prepare.”

Tomorrow, Aug. 11, bars and restaurants throughout The Bluegrass State can reopen at 50% capacity. Food and drink service must end by 10 p.m. with closing at 11 p.m.

Beshear says restaurants should continue to maximize outdoor seating and encourage customers to eat outside.

Today, the state confirms 275 new cases of the coronavirus, with 13 being children under the age of 5. He says due to a computer error, the confirmed cases will be artificially low.

