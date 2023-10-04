HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On Wednesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined local officials and company leadership from Ahlstrom to cut the ribbon on the company’s new $68M facility in Madisonville that is creating over 50 new full-time jobs.

A news release says the new facility, announced in May 2021, will house a glass fiber tissue production line to make substrates for flooring materials such as luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet materials. The glass fiber tissue will also be marketed for building panels, energy storage and thermoplastic molding for the transportation industry.

The company’s current 133-employee facility in Madisonville produces filtration materials for automotive and industrial applications.

“This investment demonstrates our commitment to Madisonville and to our customers in North America,” said Pekka Helynranta, Ahlstrom’s vice president of Glass Fiber Tissue. “The new glass fiber tissue line substantially enhances our regional technical capabilities, bolstering our capability to provide sustainable solutions for the building materials industry while also expanding our production capacity in America. This new platform will further strengthen our leadership in the glass fiber tissue market by consolidating our global position in flooring applications and also by giving us a unique platform to expand into other glass fiber tissue applications.”