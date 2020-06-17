Gov. DeWine calls for chokehold ban, exception in life-threatening situations

News

by: NBC4i

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he is asking the legislature to ban the use of chokeholds by police officers unless the officer is justified in using deadly force.

“The only time this chokehold should be used is in life or death situations when an officer is fighting for his or her life or protecting the life of someone else,” DeWine said.

DeWine made this request Wednesday during a press conference with Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to discuss efforts to create meaningful change to law enforcement in the state.

DeWine added he asked all of Ohio’s executive branch agencies with a law enforcement component such as as the Department of Public Safety and the Ohio Highway Patrol, to examine their use of force policies as they relate to chokeholds.

