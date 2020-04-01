Gov. DeWine implores manufacturers to produce products needed for Ohio coronavirus surge

Live Now
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is asking Ohio manufacturers to make supplies needed for the anticipated surge of COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the state.

The COVID-19 critical supply list (below) is divided into seven categories: diagnostics and testing, health facilities infrastructure and equipment, personal protective equipment, drugs and medical consumables, medical equipment, advanced, and disinfection consumables/ biohazardous waste management.

