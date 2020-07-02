COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has released guidelines for schools to follow when they reopen in the fall.
“These guidelines are not going to be a big surprise to anybody,” DeWine said before announcing the plan.
The guidelines are as follows:
- Vigilantly assess for symptoms
- Wash and sanitize hands to prevent spread
- Thoroughly clean and sanitize school environment to limit spread on shared surfaces
- Practice social distancing
- Implement face covering policy
“Working with educators and health officials, we’ve created K-12 school guidelines – backed by science – for schools to follow when developing their reopening plans,” said DeWine. “Schools can adjust their rules to what works best for them for a safe environment and that protects students and staff.”
DeWine noted that while teachers and students in Ohio did outstanding with distance learning, the American Academy of Pediatrics strongly recommends students be physically present in school as much as possible.
“Our guidelines are based on the best scientific data we have,” DeWine said, adding that as medical professionals learn more about the virus, the document on the website will be updated.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- State receives federal grant funds for county projects in Eastern Kentucky
- WV man sentenced to federal prison for drug charges
- Watch fireworks online: How to enjoy Fourth of July amid pandemic
- Have a safe July 4th but remember…
- Myrtle Beach to require face masks in stores, restaurants, common areas
- Fauci: New mutation may allow COVID-19 to more easily replicate
- Kroger employee in WV tests positive for COVID-19
- Gov. DeWine releases guidelines for Ohio schools reopening in the fall
- Broadcaster Hugh Downs dies at 99
- Trump says he looks like the Lone Ranger in a mask and likes it