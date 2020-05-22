Live Now
Gov. Jim Justice gives COVID-19 press conference at 12:30 p.m.

News

by: Joey Stipek

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving his daily afternoon briefing detailing the state’s plans to reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Justice announced Thursday, May 21, 2020, more businesses including indoor amusement parks, movie theaters and pools would reopen.

West Virginia’s eastern panhandle has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms 13 new COVID-19 cases.

As of 10 a.m., Friday, May 22, 2020, DHHR reports the state has received 84,829 laboratory results for COVID-19: 

  • 1,616 positive cases
  • 83,213 negative tests
  • 983 recoveries
  • 71 deaths

The state’s cumulative percent positive test results rate is currently listed at 1.91%.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 include: Barbour (7), Berkeley (253), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (56), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (39), Gilmer (9), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (13), Hancock (14), Hardy (34), Harrison (37), Jackson (135), Jefferson (136), Kanawha (204), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (27), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (36), Mingo (3), Monongalia (119), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (17), Preston (15), Putnam (31), Raleigh (14), Randolph (10), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (4), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (4), Wood (48), Wyoming (3).

