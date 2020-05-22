CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving his daily afternoon briefing detailing the state’s plans to reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Justice announced Thursday, May 21, 2020, more businesses including indoor amusement parks, movie theaters and pools would reopen.
West Virginia’s eastern panhandle has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms 13 new COVID-19 cases.
As of 10 a.m., Friday, May 22, 2020, DHHR reports the state has received 84,829 laboratory results for COVID-19:
- 1,616 positive cases
- 83,213 negative tests
- 983 recoveries
- 71 deaths
The state’s cumulative percent positive test results rate is currently listed at 1.91%.
Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 include: Barbour (7), Berkeley (253), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (56), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (39), Gilmer (9), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (13), Hancock (14), Hardy (34), Harrison (37), Jackson (135), Jefferson (136), Kanawha (204), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (27), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (36), Mingo (3), Monongalia (119), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (17), Preston (15), Putnam (31), Raleigh (14), Randolph (10), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (4), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (4), Wood (48), Wyoming (3).
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: Latest number of cases expected at 2pm
- 13 things to do this weekend (May 22nd – May 24th)
- Gov. Jim Justice gives COVID-19 press conference at 12:30 p.m.
- Child struck by vehicle in Charleston
- AP-NORC poll: Many in US won’t return to gym or dining out
- Neighbor upset by noise during drive-thru graduation places sign in the yard with curse word
- Brothers fighting on COVID-19 front lines as nurses face potential deportation
- Department store at Huntington Mall reopens
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 22, 2020
- Trump lashes out at scientists whose findings contradict him