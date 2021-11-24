Gov. Justice announces $500K donations to two food banks in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced a combined total of $1 million will be given to two food banks in the Mountain State.

Facing Hunger Food Bank and Mountaineer Food Bank will each receive a $500,000 donation. The governor says this is the second year the state has been able to donate the funds to the foodbanks.

“We absolutely do not want anybody in West Virginia going hungry,” Justice said. “No matter what it costs, we’re going to take care of our people.”

Facing Hunger Food Bank is located in Huntington and works with area partners to feed nearly 130,000 people in need each year across 17 counties throughout West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky. Those counties include Cabell, Boone, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, McDowell, Mason, Mingo, Putnam, Wayne and Wyoming counties in West Virginia; Boyd, Greenup, Lawrence and Martin counties in Kentucky; and Lawrence County, Ohio.

“Governor Justice, on behalf of the 130,000 West Virginians that the Facing Hunger Food Bank serves…thank you so much. It is indeed going to be a happy Thanksgiving for our team, as well as all those that we serve,” Cyndi Kirkhart, Executive Director of the Facing Hunger Food Bank, said.

Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway, in Braxton County, provides food and other household items to approximately 450 feeding programs across 48 of the state’s 55 counties.

“This funding will help provide food to support our programs and allow us to continue to provide food for those in need, especially during the holidays. So thank you again, Governor, for your continued support and helping meet the needs of those with food insecurity throughout our state,” Brianna George, Chief Development Officer for Mountaineer Food Bank.

If you need assistance from, want to donate to or want volunteer with either organization, visit the Facing Hunger Food Bank website or the Mountaineer Food Bank website.