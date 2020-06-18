Gov. Justice appoints Glasko-Tully to legislature

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has appointed a longtime health care practitioner to the state House of Delegates.
Republican Heather Glasko-Tully will represent parts of Nicholas and Greenbrier counties, filling the seat left vacant after the resignation of former Del. Jordan Hill.
Glasko-Tully ran unopposed for the seat during the primary election earlier this month. She is set to face off against Democrat Duane Bragg in November.
Glasko-Tully was an intensive care unit nurse for 13 years and began working as a family nurse practitioner in 2018.
Hill left the House of Delegates at the end of May to take a job with the city of Bridgeport.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- West Virginia State Fair canceled
- Supreme Court rules against Trump administration in decision to end DACA
- WV reaches 2,400 positive COVID-19 cases
- Ohio AG Yost sues price gougers who inflated hand sanitizer prices on Amazon
- Parents accused of leaving son with cerebral palsy to live alone for over a month
- Two young mothers die in head-on Oklahoma City crash
- Bolton says Trump asked China to help him get reelected
- 1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits
- Spice up your summer cookouts: Limited-edition Tangy Pickle Doritos now available
- Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, dies