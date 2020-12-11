Gov. Justice details COVID-19 vaccine rollout, announces end to in-home tests

CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch says the state has stopped offering in-home COVID-19 testing, provided by Vault during today’s COVID-19 briefing.

The in-home tests were just introduced on Dec. 2. WV DHHR officials said it was taking too much time to get results back.

At the breifing, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced more roll-out plans for COVID-19 vaccinations in the state, pending the FDA authorizing emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine. Current plans call for two phases as there will initially be a limited supply of the vaccine.

The first phase will be broken up into four parts, with Phase 1-A receiving the first doses of the vaccine.

Phase 1-A includes hospital workers in Acute Care Tertiary and Q, ICU, ED and COVID-19 units, nursing home and assisted-living residents and staff and pharmacy workers.

Phase 1-B includes those working in community infrastructure, emergency response, public health officials and first responders First responders include police, fire departments, 911 centers, corrections officers, emergency management, ambulance drivers and crew members, local health departments, National Guard Members on COVID-19 support, and those who work in dental, ortho, and oral surgery.

Phase 1-C includes other healthcare workers such as remaining hospital staff, those in clinics and higher-risk settings and home health and hospice workers. The group also includes CPS; APS; optometrists; those working in allergy and immunology, audiology, chiropractic care, counseling, dermatology, primary care, infusion centers, labs therapy, ophthalmology, pediatrics, physical and occupational therapy and x-ray.

Phase 1-D includes K-12 and higher education faculties and staffs as well as other sectors foc services to the state, utilities, transportation, associations and continuity of government.

The second phase will focus on the general population with priority for the most at-risk. Justice said more phases will be announced as more vaccine doses become available.

Justice and state health officials say officials assure the vaccine is safe for use. West Virginia’s COVID-19 Czar Dr. Marsh also addressed warnings circulating on social media that say the vaccines can make women sterile, saying those warnings are false.