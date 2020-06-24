Gov. Justice: Dr. Cathy Slemp resigns

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Commissioner and State Health Officer, Dr. Cathy Slemp has resigned from her position.

Gov. Jim Justice and Bill Crouch, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources have received and accepted Slemp’s resignation on June 24, 2020.

Justice expressed to Crouch his lack of confidence in Slemp’s leadership of the Bureau for Public Health due to a series of recent events involving issues under her direct control, according to a statement issued by Justice’s office.

Crouch then asked for Slemp’s resignation, which she offered immediately.

Justice expressed his appreciation for Slemp’s service to the state of West Virginia, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

