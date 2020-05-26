Gov. Justice gives a morning press conference at 10:30 a.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving a 10:30 a.m. press conference to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the Mountain State and plans for the state’s reopening.

WOWK 13’s Cassidy Wood reported bars reopen today at half capacity.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State.

As of 10 a.m., May 26, 2020, the WV DHHR reports the state has received 87,483 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19:

1,797 total positive cases,

1,139 recoveries

73 deaths

The state’s cumulative percent positive tests results rate is currently listed at 2.05%.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 include: Barbour (7/0), Berkeley (278/10), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (45/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (21/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (38/0), Harrison (38/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (158/3), Kanawha (212/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (27/0), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (38/2), Mingo (4/1), Monongalia (121/1), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (40/0), Pendleton (8/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (32/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (40/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (49/3), Wyoming (3/0).

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories