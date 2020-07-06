Gov. Justice gives pandemic update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State.

The press conference starts at 12:30 p.m.

At his July 2, 2020 briefing, Justice announced he may make mask-wearing mandatory in all buildings, public and private, in West Virginia this week.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, July 4, 2020, at least 215 cases of the virus have been reported in the Mountain State.

Cases per county confirmed by lab test/probable case: Barbour (16/0), Berkeley (464/18), Boone (23/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (9/1), Cabell (150/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (70/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (64/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (25/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (76/0), Jackson (145/0), Jefferson (239/5), Kanawha (341/9), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (26/0), Marion (80/3), Marshall (43/1), Mason (21/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (50/0), Mineral (56/2), Mingo (20/3), Monongalia (267/14), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (15/1), Ohio (109/1), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (30/1), Preston (72/16), Putnam (67/1), Raleigh (61/1), Randolph (169/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (16/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (5/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (116/1), Wetzel (16/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (122/8), Wyoming (7/0).

