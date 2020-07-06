Live Now
Gov. Justice gives pandemic update
Coronavirus Updates

Gov. Justice gives pandemic update

News

by: Joey Stipek

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State.

The press conference starts at 12:30 p.m.

At his July 2, 2020 briefing, Justice announced he may make mask-wearing mandatory in all buildings, public and private, in West Virginia this week.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, July 4, 2020, at least 215 cases of the virus have been reported in the Mountain State.

Cases per county confirmed by lab test/probable case: Barbour (16/0), Berkeley (464/18), Boone (23/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (9/1), Cabell (150/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (70/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (64/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (25/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (76/0), Jackson (145/0), Jefferson (239/5), Kanawha (341/9), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (26/0), Marion (80/3), Marshall (43/1), Mason (21/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (50/0), Mineral (56/2), Mingo (20/3), Monongalia (267/14), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (15/1), Ohio (109/1), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (30/1), Preston (72/16), Putnam (67/1), Raleigh (61/1), Randolph (169/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (16/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (5/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (116/1), Wetzel (16/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (122/8), Wyoming (7/0).

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS