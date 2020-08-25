Gov. Justice: “High school marching bands will perform this fall”

CHARLESTON (WOWK) – Facing a furor of angry high school marching band students and parents, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced mid-afternoon Tuesday that there will be performances this year.

The announcement comes on the heels of Monday’s announcement by the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission (WVSSAC) that marching bands would not be able to perform at either away or home football games.

The WVSSAC controls high school activities including sports, bands and cheerleading.

The announcement Monday that high school bands would not be allowed to perform at home football games sent parents and students into a full press on the governor to overrule the commission’s decision, stating that health and safety rules regarding the COVID-19 pandemic had been widely circulated to band directors across the nation.

“Yesterday, the WVSSAC announced that our marching bands would not be able to perform at extracurricular activities this fall. This decision was made without my input,” said Justice Tuesday afternoon.

“Today, I directed our medical experts to work with the WVSSAC and the Department of Education to go back to the drawing board to find a safe way for our marching bands to do what they love to do: perform,” he added.

Justice said he expected the WVSSAC to release those new guidelines late Tuesday afternoon.

Parents had questioned why a contact sport like football could be safely held while non-contact band could not.

Band directors also pointed to studies conducted by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and the College Band Directors National Association (CBDNA) which should that a wide range of activities could be performed safely by band members.

