Governors issue flag orders in honor of San Jose, CA victims

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In accordance with President Biden’s proclamation, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear have issued flag orders that all United States and state flags on state-owned facilities are to be flown at half-staff effective immediately through Sunday, May 30.

The order is in honor and remembrance of the nine victims killed in the VTA railyard shooting on Wednesday, May 26 in San Jose, CA.

Beshear says he encourages individuals, businesses, and organizations to lower their flags in tribute to the victims as well.

