Gov. Justice: Orange counties need negative COVID-19 tests for sports, marching bands to play

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says all athletes, marching band students, coaches and staff in counties coded orange on the County Alert System will be tested for COVID-19 to determine if the teams can play.

Kanawha, Fayette and Logan counties are currently listed as orange on the system. Monroe County is currently listed as red and will not be able to play sports at this time.

The governor says the decision comes after consultations with multiple health officials. If all members of the team test negative, the team will be allowed to play. If the tests return a positive result, the team will not be allowed to play.

“If we have a kid on the team that tests positive we can’t play, and we shouldn’t play. That’s all there is to it,” Justice said.

The testing is a one-time plan and will not be implemented in future weeks counties are in the orange zone, according to the governor.

Counties listed as yellow or green will be allowed to play.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories