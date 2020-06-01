Gov. Justice reports more positive COVID-19 cases at Huttonsville Correctional Center

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice reported two new positive COVID-19 cases at Huttonsville Correctional Center.

Justice made the announcement Monday, June 1, 2020, during his afternoon press conference. There are a total of 118 positive cases at the correctional center in Randolph County, Justice said.

There are no additional positive cases among corrections center staff.

Justice said he tested 149 tests at other correctional facilities with zero positive tests.

