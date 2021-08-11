Gov. Justice says two coal miners have died

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to Governor Jim Justice, two West Virginia coal miners have died in the past week.

Justice said that “we lost two miners,” one today and the other earlier this week. One was an independent coal truck driver, Timothy Collins, 53, of Mill Creek, that was fatally injured early Wednesday morning in Randolph County.

The other miner who died following an earlier incident on August 4 was 60-year-old Jeffery Hudnell who was working in Raleigh County.

“I just want to say just this: The mining industry, like the farming industry and surely other industries that we have are…they’re dangerous. That’s just all there is to it. And we’ve got to continue to stress safety in every way, but we’ve got to salute these great, great men and women that absolutely power this nation, ” said Justice.