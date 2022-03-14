CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is asking the West Virginia Legislature to pledge $5 million to assist a Ukrainian maternity and children’s hospital bombed by Russian military forces last week.

The governor also says one option to secure the funding could be to call a special session.

Justice says he is asking the legislature to look into the state’s surplus funding for the $5 million and that it would be sent to help rebuild the facility once the war has ended.

“We have all seen footage of the destruction and desecration of the maternity and children’s hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine. This bombing campaign on the most vulnerable of humanity will surely go down in history as the horrendous action of a madman, and we must all pray for the health of all those who were harmed,” Justice said.

The governor sent a letter to the legislature urging them to take action in providing financial assistance to the facility. He says he hopes that in pledging funds to help the hospital, other states and organizations may be willing to follow suit and contribute funds.

“The ongoing war on Ukraine is beyond tragic, with Russia bombing civilians and committing war crimes upon the heroic people of Ukraine. The killing of civilians is despicable and must not ever be tolerated. But the worst atrocity imaginable is the murder of innocent women and children.” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice

“We must take action to show solidarity and support at any level we can,” Justice said in the letter. “I believe this $5 million pledge may spur others to contribute, to join together in support, and to show Putin that the free world stands together in support of Ukraine. The bombing of this hospital is a rallying cry, and West Virginia should help answer the call.”

On Friday, Justice announced West Virginia was joining in an effort to donate body armor to the Ukrainian military. The West Virginia National Guard, Division of Homeland Security and members of the West Virginia Law Enforcement Coalition are working to collect unused or recently expired ballistic vests. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine also announced on Friday that the Buckeye State would be joining in this effort as well.