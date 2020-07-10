Gov. Justice to give a targeted start date for high school sports during virus presser

CHARLESTON WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving a press conference to discuss the latest in regards to the pandemic in the Mountain State.

During his July 8, 2020 press conference, Justice announced his target date for opening West Virginia schools is Sept 8, 2020. The announcement is three weeks later than the original start date. Justice says it will depend on how things develop between now and then.

Justice was asked a general question about people losing their jobs for non-compliance on masks.

“If in fact, we’re getting in situations where employers are doing the wrong thing,” he said. “Or getting into situations where people are threatening to be fired, and all this kind of stuff, then we’ve got to change that as well.”

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 56 new cases of COVID-19.

As of 10 a.m., on July 10, 2020, there have been 199,383 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,882 total cases and 95 deaths.

The cumulative percent positive rate is 1.95% and the daily percent positive rate is 3.86%

There have been more than 131 positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours as reported by DHHR. There have been 2,713 recoveries from the virus.

Daily confirmed cases hospital as of July 9, 2020: 50

Daily confirmed cases ICU as of July 9, 2020: 15

Cases per county as confirmed by lab test/probable case: Barbour (18/0), Berkeley (502/18), Boone (30/0), Braxton (4/0), Brooke (18/1), Cabell (184/6), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (79/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (17/1), Greenbrier (69/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (32/3), Hardy (45/1), Harrison (108/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (247/5), Kanawha (377/12), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (10/0), Logan (33/0), Marion (95/3), Marshall (54/1), Mason (23/0), McDowell (7/0), Mercer (61/0), Mineral (60/2), Mingo (25/2), Monongalia (416/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (15/1), Ohio (125/0), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (78/16), Putnam (80/1), Raleigh (68/3), Randolph (175/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (20/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (9/0), Upshur (22/1), Wayne (121/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (28/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (157/9), Wyoming (7/0).

