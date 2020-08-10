Gov. Justice to provide update on pandemic in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving an update on the pandemic in the Mountain State.
Justice is set to discuss the latest update at noon, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports two new deaths and 60 new cases of COVID-19.
The deaths include an 83-year old male from Kanawha County and a 74-year old male from Logan County.
“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.
